The B96 9 Most Wanted : Post Malone is unstoppable!
So many come close but Sunflower is locked in the top spot!
January 14, 2019
Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Marshmello - so many have come close! Since Post Malone has been in the top spot with, "Sunflower" no one can move him!
See tonight's full countdown thanks to your votes below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/14/19
9- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
4- Khalid "Better"
3-Ariana Grande "Breathin"
2- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"