The B96 9 Most Wanted : Post Malone is unstoppable!

So many come close but Sunflower is locked in the top spot!

January 14, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Random Stuff
Chicago
Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Marshmello - so many have come close! Since Post Malone has been in the top spot with, "Sunflower" no one can move him!

See tonight's full countdown thanks to your votes below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/14/19

9- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Khalid "Better"

3-Ariana Grande "Breathin"

2- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

sunflower
Post Malone
Swae Lee
9 Most Wanted
countdown
Chicago
01/13/19