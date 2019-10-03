The B96 9 Most Wanted : Post VS Jonas

Do we have to choose? Well, you did. See who nabbed the top spot here!

October 3, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

It was a close call between Post Malone "Circles" and Jonas Brothers "Only Human," but there can only be one #1 and thanks to your votes we got it!

Take a look at the results from tonight's 9 Most Wanted!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/03/19:

9- Normani "Motivation"

8- Why Don't We "What Am I"

7- Shawn Mendes an Camila Cabello "Senorita"

6- Lil Nas X "Panini"

5- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

4- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

3- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

2- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"

1- Post Malone "Circles"

