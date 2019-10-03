The B96 9 Most Wanted : Post VS Jonas
Do we have to choose? Well, you did. See who nabbed the top spot here!
It was a close call between Post Malone "Circles" and Jonas Brothers "Only Human," but there can only be one #1 and thanks to your votes we got it!
Take a look at the results from tonight's 9 Most Wanted!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/03/19:
9- Normani "Motivation"
8- Why Don't We "What Am I"
7- Shawn Mendes an Camila Cabello "Senorita"
6- Lil Nas X "Panini"
5- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
4- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
3- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
2- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
1- Post Malone "Circles"