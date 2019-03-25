The B96 9 Most Wanted : Power couples for the win

This week's countdown starts with a nod to the power couples of music! Gaga and Bradley! Post and Swae! Sam and Normani! So which one nabbed the top spot thanks to your votes? See below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/25/19

9- Post Malone "Wow"

8- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow"

7- Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee "Close to Me"

6- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"

5- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

4- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

3- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

2- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"