The B96 9 Most Wanted: Power Couples for the Win?

Best way to get thru a Monday? The power of pairs! Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was filled with some of our fave power pairs - but who did you vote to the top?

See the full countdown below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/29/19:

9- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

8- BTS and Halsey "Boy with Luv"

7- Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie "ME!"

6- CNCO "Pretend"

5- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

4- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"

3- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

2- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry "Con Calma"

1- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"