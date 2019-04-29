The B96 9 Most Wanted: Power Couples for the Win?
Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry? Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie? BTS and Halsey? It's all about the duos!
April 29, 2019
Best way to get thru a Monday? The power of pairs! Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was filled with some of our fave power pairs - but who did you vote to the top?
See the full countdown below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/29/19:
9- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
8- BTS and Halsey "Boy with Luv"
7- Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie "ME!"
6- CNCO "Pretend"
5- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
4- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
3- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
2- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry "Con Calma"
1- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"