The B96 9 Most Wanted: Is Shamila a Labor Day Smash?
What is your song pic at your Labor Day BBQ? Senorita again?
September 2, 2019
It's the end of the long Labor Day weekend! What song did you want to hear the most? Find out here with tonight's full list from the 9 Most Wanted!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/02/19:
9- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
8- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"
6- Taylor Swift "Lover"
5- Khalid "Talk"
4- Ariana Grande and Social House "Boyfriend"
3- Post Malone "Goodbyes'
2- Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
1- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"