The B96 9 Most Wanted: Is Shamila a Labor Day Smash?

It's the end of the long Labor Day weekend! What song did you want to hear the most? Find out here with tonight's full list from the 9 Most Wanted!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/02/19:

9- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

8- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"

6- Taylor Swift "Lover"

5- Khalid "Talk"

4- Ariana Grande and Social House "Boyfriend"

3- Post Malone "Goodbyes'

2- Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"

1- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"