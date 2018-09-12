The B96 9 Most Wanted: Slow Dancing So Hard
September 12, 2018
Dang love was in the air tonight on the B96 9 Most Wanted! Camila and Bazzi, Normani and Khalid - so who was #1?
See the full list below <3
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/12/18:
9- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"
8- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"
7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
6- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"
5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"
4- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
3- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
2- Selena Gomez "Back to You"
1- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"