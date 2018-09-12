The B96 9 Most Wanted: Slow Dancing So Hard

Dang love was in the air tonight on the B96 9 Most Wanted! Camila and Bazzi, Normani and Khalid - so who was #1?

See the full list below <3

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/12/18:

9- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"

8- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"

7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

6- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

4- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

3- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

2- Selena Gomez "Back to You"

1- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"