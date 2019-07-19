The B96 9 Most Wanted : Smoking hot day...and countdown!

Smokin hot temps in the Chi...and smokin hot songs on the countdown thanks to your votes! This for sure is the ultimate 2019 Summer Countdown!

Check out the list for tonight's 9 Most Wanted!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/19/19 :

9- Jonas Brothers "Cool"

8- Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"

7- Khalid "Talk"

6- Post Malone and Young Thug "Goodbyes"

5- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

4- Katy Perry "Never Really Over"

3- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

2- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"

1- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"