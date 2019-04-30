The B96 9 Most Wanted: Summerbash artists for the win!
April 30, 2019
Everyone must've had Summerbash on the brain! The votes for Why Don't We, Ava Max and CNCO were coming in hard! So who landed on top? See below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/30/19:
9- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
8- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
7- Jonas Brothers "Cool"
6- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"
5- CNCO "Pretend"
4- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"
3- BTS and Halsey "Boy with Luv"
2- Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie "ME!"
1- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"