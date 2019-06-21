The B96 9 Most Wanted: Summerbash Eve Excitement!

Summerbash on the brain for sure! This whole countdown sounds like the line-up!

June 21, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Summerbash
Random Stuff
Chicago
Summerbash is on the brain for sure (duh the show is tomorrow) - especially looking at this countdown! It's like a mini-bash!

Check out tonight's 9 Most Wanted based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/21/19:

9- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

8- Bryce Vine "La la land"

7- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"

6- All Brooke "Lips Don't Lie"

5- CNCO "Pretend"

4- Bazzi "Paradise"

3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

2- Ava Max "So Am I"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"

countdown
9 Most Wanted
06/21/19
votes
Chicago
summerbash eve