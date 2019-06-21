The B96 9 Most Wanted: Summerbash Eve Excitement!
Summerbash on the brain for sure! This whole countdown sounds like the line-up!
Summerbash is on the brain for sure (duh the show is tomorrow) - especially looking at this countdown! It's like a mini-bash!
Check out tonight's 9 Most Wanted based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/21/19:
9- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
8- Bryce Vine "La la land"
7- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"
6- All Brooke "Lips Don't Lie"
5- CNCO "Pretend"
4- Bazzi "Paradise"
3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
2- Ava Max "So Am I"
1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"