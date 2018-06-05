The B96 9 Most Wanted : Summerbash Takeover

Summerbash vibes were totally in the air tonight for the 9 Most Wanted! But did any of the artists make it to #1? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/05/18:

9- Post Malone "Psycho"

8- Selena Gomez "Back To You"

7- Halsey and Big Sean "Alone"

6- Zayn "Let Me"

5- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"

4- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa "One Kiss"

3- Lauv "I Like Me Better"

2- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"

1- Drake "Nice for What"