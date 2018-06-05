The B96 9 Most Wanted : Summerbash Takeover
Dua, Halsey and more! Tonight's countdown was like a mini-Summerbash!
June 5, 2018
Summerbash vibes were totally in the air tonight for the 9 Most Wanted! But did any of the artists make it to #1? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/05/18:
9- Post Malone "Psycho"
8- Selena Gomez "Back To You"
7- Halsey and Big Sean "Alone"
6- Zayn "Let Me"
5- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"
4- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
3- Lauv "I Like Me Better"
2- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"
1- Drake "Nice for What"