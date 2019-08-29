The B96 9 Most Wanted : Swifties Mean Business
Did Taylor finally make it to #1 with Lover? Find out here!
August 29, 2019
The Swifites have been working over-time this week for their girl trying to make "Lover" #1 on the 9 Most Wanted! So was tonight their night? See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/29/19:
9- Shaed "Trampoline"
8- Why Don't We "What Am I"
7- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (#SHAMILA!!!!) "Senorita"
6- Ariana Grande Social House "Boyfriend"
5- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"
4- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"
3- Post Malone "Goodbyes"
2- Taylor Swift "Lover"
1- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"