The B96 9 Most Wanted : Swifties Mean Business

August 29, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Swifites have been working over-time this week for their girl trying to make "Lover" #1 on the 9 Most Wanted! So was tonight their night? See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/29/19:

9- Shaed "Trampoline"

8- Why Don't We "What Am I"

7- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (#SHAMILA!!!!) "Senorita"

6- Ariana Grande Social House "Boyfriend"

5- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"

4- 5 Seconds of Summer "Easier"

3- Post Malone "Goodbyes"

2- Taylor Swift "Lover"

1- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

