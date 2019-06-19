B96 9 Most Wanted: Swifties for the win?
Swifties came thru hard tonight for new Taylor! Does that mean she's #1? See here!
June 19, 2019
The Swifties will not calm down until "You Need To Calm Down" is #1 ! So is that what happened tonight? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/19/19:
9- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
8- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
7- Ava Max "So Am I"
6- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
5- Jonas Brothers "Cool"
4- Taylor Swift "You Need To Calm Down"
3- Khalid "Talk"
2- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
1- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"