B96 9 Most Wanted: Swifties for the win?

Swifties came thru hard tonight for new Taylor! Does that mean she's #1? See here!

June 19, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Swifties will not calm down until "You Need To Calm Down" is #1 ! So is that what happened tonight? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/19/19:

9- Lil Nas  X "Old Town Road"

8- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"

7- Ava Max "So Am I"

6- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

5- Jonas Brothers "Cool"

4- Taylor Swift "You Need To Calm Down"

3- Khalid "Talk"

2- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

1- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"

