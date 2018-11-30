The B96 9 Most Wanted : TGIF = Happier

Tonight's countdown is the perfect Friday sountrack! See the full list here!

November 30, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Marshmello during Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival at Great Stage Park on June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was the perfect Friday sountrack! See all the songs that made the list thanks to your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/30/18

9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

6- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

3- Halsey "Without Me"

2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

