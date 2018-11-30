The B96 9 Most Wanted : TGIF = Happier
Tonight's countdown is the perfect Friday sountrack! See the full list here!
November 30, 2018
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/30/18
9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
6- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
3- Halsey "Without Me"
2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"