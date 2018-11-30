The B96 9 Most Wanted : TGIF = Happier

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was the perfect Friday sountrack! See all the songs that made the list thanks to your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/30/18

9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

6- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

3- Halsey "Without Me"

2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"