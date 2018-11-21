The B96 9 Most Wanted : Thankful for the Limelights & Mendes Army!

The Jinglebash love was pouring in tonight on the 9MW! See here!

November 21, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Singer Shawn Mendes performs during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park, NY, on September 29, 2018.

The Jinglebash love was pouring in tonight for the 9 Most Wanted! The Limelights and Mendes Army were def working overtime for black Wednesday! Check out the countdown below for the proof!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/21/18:

9- "Jackie Chan" Tiesto and Post Malone

8- "Lucid Dreams" Juice WRLD

7- "Youngblood" 5 Seconds of Summer

6- "Eastside" Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey

5- "Body" Loud Luxury

4- "8 Letter" Why Don't We

3- "Thank U,Next" Ariana Grande

2- "Love Lies" Normani and Khalid

1- "Lost in Japan" Shawn Mendes and Zedd

