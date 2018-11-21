The B96 9 Most Wanted : Thankful for the Limelights & Mendes Army!
The Jinglebash love was pouring in tonight on the 9MW! See here!
The Jinglebash love was pouring in tonight for the 9 Most Wanted! The Limelights and Mendes Army were def working overtime for black Wednesday! Check out the countdown below for the proof!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/21/18:
9- "Jackie Chan" Tiesto and Post Malone
8- "Lucid Dreams" Juice WRLD
7- "Youngblood" 5 Seconds of Summer
6- "Eastside" Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey
5- "Body" Loud Luxury
4- "8 Letter" Why Don't We
3- "Thank U,Next" Ariana Grande
2- "Love Lies" Normani and Khalid
1- "Lost in Japan" Shawn Mendes and Zedd