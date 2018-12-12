The B96 9 Most Wanted: Travis Scott for the Win

Yesterday it was Posty at the top, but is Travis the new #1? See here!

December 12, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Travis Scott performs on stage on day 2 of Leeds Festival in Bramham Park in Leeds, UK. Picture date: Saturday 25 August 2018.

© Press Association

Yesterday it was Posty at the top, but is Travis the new #1? See the full 9 Most Wanted countdown based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/12/18:

9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

7- Marshmello and Bastille "Sunflower"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

4- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

3- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

2- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

1- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

