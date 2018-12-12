The B96 9 Most Wanted: Travis Scott for the Win
December 12, 2018
Yesterday it was Posty at the top, but is Travis the new #1? See the full 9 Most Wanted countdown based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/12/18:
9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
7- Marshmello and Bastille "Sunflower"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
4- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
3- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
2- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
1- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"