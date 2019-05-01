The B96 9 Most Wanted: A Victory for the Limelights!

They've been voting for this song like crazy! Tonight was their night!

May 1, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Holy Limelights it's about time! Every night this week they've been blowing up our Twitter voting for "I Don't Belong in this Club" and tonight victory was theirs!

See the full countdown below!

    The B96 9 Most Wanted for 05/01/19:

9- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry "Con Calma"

8- BTS and Halsey "Boy with Luv"

7- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

6- Marshmello and Chvches "Here with Me"

5- Ariana Grande "Break up with your Girlfriend I'm Bored"

4- Why Don't We and Macklemore "I Don't Belong in this Club"

3- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

2- Khalid "Talk"

1- Post Malone "Wow"

