The B96 9 Most Wanted: Weekend Soundtrack Ready
You were def weekend ready based on your votes tonight! See the full countdown here!
March 22, 2019
Dear Weekend...the 9 Most Wanted tonight is screaming your name! You votes tonight showed us you were for sure weekend ready!
Check out the countdown below based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/22/19:
9- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
8- Khalid "Better"
7- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
6- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"
5- Halsey "Without Me"
4- Cardi B and Bruno Mars "Please Me"
3- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
2- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
1- Post Malone "Wow"