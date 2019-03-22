The B96 9 Most Wanted: Weekend Soundtrack Ready

Dear Weekend...the 9 Most Wanted tonight is screaming your name! You votes tonight showed us you were for sure weekend ready!

Check out the countdown below based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/22/19:

9- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

8- Khalid "Better"

7- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

6- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"

5- Halsey "Without Me"

4- Cardi B and Bruno Mars "Please Me"

3- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

2- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow"

1- Post Malone "Wow"