The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome "All Night" from Big Boi!
"All Night" will be stuck in your head...well all night! See who else made the countdown here!
June 4, 2018
Member Outkast?! (If not my heart just broke so you tube that) Well Big Boi is back with some new music you loved so much you voted in to the 9 Most Wanted! Check out the full list for tonight below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/01/18:
9- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar "Pray for Me"
8- Taylor Swift "Delicate"
7- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"
6- Drake "Nice for What"
5- Bazzi "Mine"
4- Big Boi "All Night"
3- Zedd and Maren Morris "The Middle"
2- Imagine Dragons "Whatever it Takes"
1- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"