The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Ava Max

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted finally landed Ava Max in the countdown thanks to your votes! So who else kept her company? Find out here!



The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/24/19:

9- The Weeknd "Lost in the Fire"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

6- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"

5- Halsey "Without Me"

4- Ellie Goulding, Swae Lee and Diplo "Close to Me"

3- Loud Luxury "Body"

2- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna "Taki Taki"

1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"