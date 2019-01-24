The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Ava Max
Sweet But Psycho coming in strong for it's first time on the countdown!
January 24, 2019
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted finally landed Ava Max in the countdown thanks to your votes! So who else kept her company? Find out here!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/24/19:
9- The Weeknd "Lost in the Fire"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
6- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"
5- Halsey "Without Me"
4- Ellie Goulding, Swae Lee and Diplo "Close to Me"
3- Loud Luxury "Body"
2- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna "Taki Taki"
1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"