The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Ariana Grande
7 Rings on the 9 Most Wanted? YES PLEASE!
January 18, 2019
From the first time we heard it yesterday we were obsessed...and clearly you were too! Thanks to you votes, tonight's 9 Most Wanted welcomed new music from Ariana Grande!
See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/18/19
9- **NEW MUSIC** Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
8- Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee "Close To Me"
7- Loud Luxury "Body"
6- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
5- Halsey "Without Me"
4- Khalid "Better"
3- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"
2- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"