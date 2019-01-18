The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Ariana Grande

From the first time we heard it yesterday we were obsessed...and clearly you were too! Thanks to you votes, tonight's 9 Most Wanted welcomed new music from Ariana Grande!

See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/18/19

9- **NEW MUSIC** Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

8- Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee "Close To Me"

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

6- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

5- Halsey "Without Me"

4- Khalid "Better"

3- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"

2- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"