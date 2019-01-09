The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Ava Max

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had brand new music from Ava Max thanks to your votes! See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/09/19

9- Loud Luxury "Body"

8- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"

7- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

6- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

5- Halsey "Without Me"

4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Benny Blanco, Khalid, and Halsey "Eastside"

1- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"