The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Ava Max

January 9, 2019
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had brand new music from Ava Max thanks to your votes! See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/09/19
9- Loud Luxury "Body"
8- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"
7- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
6- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
5- Halsey "Without Me"
4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- Benny Blanco, Khalid, and Halsey "Eastside"
1- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"