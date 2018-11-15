The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Drake and Bad Bunny

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had your votes pouring in for brand new music from Drake and Bad Bunny! So where did they land in the countdown? Take a look below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/15/18:

9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

Video of Bad Bunny feat. Drake - Mia ( Video Oficial )

8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

Video of 8 Letters - Why Don&#039;t We [Official Music Video]

7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

Video of ft. Preme &amp; Post Malone – Jackie Chan (Official Music Video)

6- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

Video of benny blanco, Halsey &amp; Khalid – Eastside (official video)

5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

Video of Khalid &amp; Normani - Love Lies (Official Video)

4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

Video of Shawn Mendes, Zedd - Lost In Japan (Original + Remix)

3- Loud Luxury "Body"

Video of Loud Luxury feat. brando - Body (Official Music Video)

2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

Video of Ariana Grande - breathin

1- Halsey "Without Me"