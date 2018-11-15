The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Drake and Bad Bunny

Drake en Espanol?! Aye mi corazon!!

November 15, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had your votes pouring in for brand new music from Drake and Bad Bunny! So where did they land in the countdown? Take a look below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/15/18:

9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

6- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

3- Loud Luxury "Body"

2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

1- Halsey "Without Me"

