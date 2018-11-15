The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Drake and Bad Bunny
Drake en Espanol?! Aye mi corazon!!
November 15, 2018
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had your votes pouring in for brand new music from Drake and Bad Bunny! So where did they land in the countdown? Take a look below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/15/18:
9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
6- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
5- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
3- Loud Luxury "Body"
2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
1- Halsey "Without Me"