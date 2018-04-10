The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Kendrick Lamar and SZA
April 10, 2018
Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted welcomed new music from Kendrick Lamar and SZA! “All the Stars” was getting all the votes…but was it #1? See below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/10/18:
9- Drake “God’s Plan”
8- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
7- Marshemello and Anne Marie “Friends”
6- Zedd and Marne Morris “The Middle”
5- Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All the Stars”
4- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant to Be”
3- Bazzi “Mine”
2- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”
1- Post Malone “Psycho”