The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Kygo and Miguel

"Remind Me To Forget" made tonight's countdown! Did your fave song? See here!

July 24, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
New music from Kygo and Miguel made tonight's 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! Who else did? Check out the list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/24/18:

9- Bazzi "Mine"

8- Backstreet Boys "Don't Go Breaking my Heart"

7- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"

6- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"

5- Taylor Swift "Delicate"

4- Post Malone "Better Now"

3- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"

2- Drake "In My Feelings"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

