The B96 9 Most Wanted: Welcome New Music from Shawn Mendes
“In My Blood” in the 9 Most Wanted for the Win!
April 2, 2018
I know I think that Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” is fire…and looks like the #MendesArmy was feelin it too! Check out tonight’s countdown:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/02/18
9- NF “Let You Down”
8- Bazzi “Mine”
7- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”
6- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant to Be”
5- Why Don’t We “Trust Fund Baby”
4- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”
3- Post Malone “Psycho”
2- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”
1- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”