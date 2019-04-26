The B96 9 Most Wanted: Welcome New Music from Taylor Swift
Brand new Taylor is so fire! Is it #1 tonight? See here!
April 26, 2019
Taylor Swift's new song ME isn't even 24-hours out yet and it's already on the 9 Most Wanted!! Did your votes make it #1? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/26/19:
9- Khalid "Talk"
8- CNCO "Pretend"
7- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
6- Taylor Swift featuring Panic! At the Disco "Me"
5- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
4- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend"
3- Post Malone "Wow"
2- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
1- Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry and Snow "Con Calma"