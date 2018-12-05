The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Travis Scott

In a sea full of Jinglebash artist Travis Scott came thru with new music thanks to your votes!

See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/05/18:

9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

6- Camila Cabello "Consquences"

5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

1- Loud Luxury "Body"