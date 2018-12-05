The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome New Music from Travis Scott
December 5, 2018
In a sea full of Jinglebash artist Travis Scott came thru with new music thanks to your votes!
See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/05/18:
9- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
6- Camila Cabello "Consquences"
5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
1- Loud Luxury "Body"