The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Thank U, Next!

We learned a lot from you Monday - so Thank U, Next! :p Perfect song for a Monday and a great big welcome to Ariana Grande's latest which made the countdown for the first time tonight thanks to your votes!

See who else made the list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/12/18

9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

8- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

7- Post Malone "Better Now"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

3- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

2- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

1- Halsey "Without Me"