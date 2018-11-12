The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Thank U, Next!
Perfect way to start the week! New Ari...and twice on the countdown
November 12, 2018
We learned a lot from you Monday - so Thank U, Next! :p Perfect song for a Monday and a great big welcome to Ariana Grande's latest which made the countdown for the first time tonight thanks to your votes!
See who else made the list below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/12/18
9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
8- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
7- Post Malone "Better Now"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
4- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
3- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
2- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
1- Halsey "Without Me"