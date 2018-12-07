The B96 9 Most Wanted : Why Don't We is unstoppable!

Limelights can't wait to see their boys at the Jinglebash tomorrow and it shows! Check out tonight's full list for the 9 Most Wanted!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/07/18

9- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

7- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

6- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

3- Loud Luxury "Body"

2- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"