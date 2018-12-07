The B96 9 Most Wanted : Why Don't We is unstoppable!
December 7, 2018
Limelights can't wait to see their boys at the Jinglebash tomorrow and it shows! Check out tonight's full list for the 9 Most Wanted!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/07/18
9- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
7- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
6- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
3- Loud Luxury "Body"
2- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"