B96 Cares: Gabe and Nina Want Your Help Saying Thanks
Know someone doing great things during this tough time? Shout them out on-air!
With fear of COVID-19/Coronavirus and everyone asked to stay at home, there are still people getting up every day and putting themselves on-the-line to give us service, trying to save -our-lives and more.
To show love and give thanks, Gabe and Nina want to know who these local "heroes" are!
Would you like to give a shout out to someone that is working hard and being good? Someone that is doing great things in the Chicagoland area during this time. Our Health Care professionals and anyone that is continuing to go into work. It could even be you. Leave a message and #GabeAndNina will play it on air. #wereallinthistogether
Check-out their thank you's from today:
Cool right?
So think of all the people you know doing great things - teachers at home going the extra mile, kids decorating the side walk with positive messages - maybe even you!
Call Gabe and Nina and leave a message at 312-600-7644 then listen to them Monday-Friday from 5:30AM-10:00AM for your message!
Together we can get thru this! #StayConnected