B96 Cares : Little Giraffe Foundation Cubs Rooftop Fundraiser
Spend a day with the Cubbies for a great cause! Plus get a B96 discount!
May 26, 2018
A Cubs rooftop game for a great cause? AND a discount for mentioning "B96"? How can you say no?!
Co-Founder of the Little Giraffe Foundation Amanda Santoro talked with Chicago Connection about their 8th annual Cubs Rooftop benefit!
Take a listen here:
Cubs Rooftop Game for LGF on Sunday, July 8th:
Tickets include food, beer, and wine and an awesome view of the game. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
Listeners can use code “B96” to receive a $20 discount on tickets through May 31.
Buy your tickets here: Cubs Game for Charity