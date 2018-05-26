B96 Cares : Little Giraffe Foundation Cubs Rooftop Fundraiser

Spend a day with the Cubbies for a great cause! Plus get a B96 discount!

May 26, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
A Cubs rooftop game for a great cause? AND a discount for mentioning "B96"? How can you say no?!

Co-Founder of the Little Giraffe Foundation Amanda Santoro talked with Chicago Connection about their 8th annual Cubs Rooftop benefit!

Take a listen here:

Cubs Rooftop Game for LGF on Sunday, July 8th:

Tickets include food, beer, and wine and an awesome view of the game. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. 

Listeners can use code “B96” to receive a $20 discount on tickets through May 31.

Buy your tickets here: Cubs Game for Charity

 

