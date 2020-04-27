B96 Cares: Navigating Illinois Health Care Coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic has left so many jobless - and many of those jobs provided health insurance.

If you are feeling like you are the only one, just know you're not. Over 102,900 unemployment claims have been made in Illinois for the week ending April 18th, (That's just one week!) and 755,000 total since March 1st.

While there is some income thru stimulus checks and unemployment checks - what about health insurance? (Many full-time jobs lost provided the insurance)

If you lost your job, or know someone who did - did you know you may qualify for enrollment in an Illinois Health Care Plan?

Illinois residents have 60 days from the date of their job loss or hour reduction (which may have resulted in health insurance loss) to enroll individually or as a family with the Health Insurance Marketplace!

Head to Healthcare.Gov to see if you qualify OR what your options are for coverage.

No worries if you are reading this and not an IL resident! The site will ask for your state when you log on and adjust accordingly to what is offered. It also offers other languages as well!

Want to talk to a live person? Call 1-800-318-2596.

This is new to all of us, but know it will get better, and there are people like Healthcare.gov who can help <3