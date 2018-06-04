The B96 Top 8 at 8 : #Arianators Dominating on a Monday

The Arianators were not satisfied with their girl being all over the Top 8 at 8 last week...so tonight they came thru!

Check out who landed in tonight's countdown thanks to your votes!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/04/18:

8- Zedd and Maren Morris "The Middle"

7- NF "Let You Down"

6- Selena Gomez "Back to You"

5- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"

4- Dua Lipa "IDGAF"

3- Drake "God's Plan"

2- Zayn "Let Me"

1- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"