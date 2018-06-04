The B96 Top 8 at 8 : #Arianators Dominating on a Monday
Arianators were not happy with their girl not being #1...until tonight?
June 4, 2018
The Arianators were not satisfied with their girl being all over the Top 8 at 8 last week...so tonight they came thru!
Check out who landed in tonight's countdown thanks to your votes!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/04/18:
8- Zedd and Maren Morris "The Middle"
7- NF "Let You Down"
6- Selena Gomez "Back to You"
5- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"
4- Dua Lipa "IDGAF"
3- Drake "God's Plan"
2- Zayn "Let Me"
1- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"