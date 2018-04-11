The B96 Top 8 at 8: Bazzi Coming in for the Kill!
Bazzi’s New Album is Out Tomorrow – and he’s coming for #1!
April 11, 2018
The excitement for Bazzi’s album coming out tomorrow def had all the votes pouring in for him in tonight’s Top 8 at 8! So did he snag #1? See below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/11/18:
8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
7- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant to Be”
6- Justin Timberlake and Christ Stapleton “Say Something”
5- Drake “God’s Plan”
4- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”
3- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
2- Bazzi “Mine”
1- Post Malone “Psycho”