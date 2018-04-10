The B96 Top 8 at 8: Camila VS Shawn!?
Two Besties Battle for the Top Spot in the Top 8 at 8!
April 10, 2018
Two Besties Battle for the Top Spot in the Top 8 at 8?! It’s true! See if Camila Cabello or Shawn Mendes snagged the top spot below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/10/18:
8- NF “Let You Down”
7- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”
6- Post Malone “Psycho”
5- Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All the Stars”
4- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”
3- Taylor Swift “Delicate”
2- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”
1- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”