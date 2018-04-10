The B96 Top 8 at 8: Camila VS Shawn!?

Two Besties Battle for the Top Spot in the Top 8 at 8?! It’s true! See if Camila Cabello or Shawn Mendes snagged the top spot below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/10/18:

8- NF “Let You Down”

7- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”

6- Post Malone “Psycho”

5- Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All the Stars”

4- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”

3- Taylor Swift “Delicate”

2- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”

1- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”