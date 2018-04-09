The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Can Post Malone Stay at #1?

Post Malone spent most of last week at #1 …so will he do it again this week? See the full countdown below and find out!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/09/18

8- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant To Be”

7- Bazzi “Mine”

6- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

5- Marshmello and Anne Marie “Friends”

4- Taylor Swift “Delicate”

3- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”

2- Post Malone “Psycho”

1- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”