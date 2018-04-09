The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Can Post Malone Stay at #1?
See who you voted to #1 in the Top 8 at 8!
April 9, 2018
Post Malone spent most of last week at #1 …so will he do it again this week? See the full countdown below and find out!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/09/18
8- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant To Be”
7- Bazzi “Mine”
6- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
5- Marshmello and Anne Marie “Friends”
4- Taylor Swift “Delicate”
3- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”
2- Post Malone “Psycho”
1- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”