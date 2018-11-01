The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Is it "Happier" at #1?

Marshmello and Bastille have been all over the countdown…but was tonight their night? See how the votes played out here!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 11/01/18

8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B “Girls Like You”

7- NF “Lie”

6- Tiesto and Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

5- Halsey “Without Me”

4- Ariana Grande “God is a Woman”

3- Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

2- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”

1- Marshmello and Bastille “Happier”