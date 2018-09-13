The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Ladies Night?
Must be ladies night on the Top 8 at 8 because all the votes were for the guys! See the list here!
It must be ladies night because all the ladies were missing! HA! Plenty of gorgeous guys filled up the Top 8 at 8 tonight thanks to your votes! See the countdown below:
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/13/18:
8- Lauv "I Like Me Better"
7- Drake "In My Feelings"
6- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
5- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"
4- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"
3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
2- Post Malone "Better Now"
1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"