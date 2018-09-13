The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Ladies Night?

It must be ladies night because all the ladies were missing! HA! Plenty of gorgeous guys filled up the Top 8 at 8 tonight thanks to your votes! See the countdown below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/13/18:

8- Lauv "I Like Me Better"

7- Drake "In My Feelings"

6- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

5- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"

4- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"

3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

2- Post Malone "Better Now"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"