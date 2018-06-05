The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Nice For Them Votes! Right Drake?
Drake made the cut...but who else joined him because of your votes? See here!
June 5, 2018
Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had Drake coming out on top! So who else joined him? See the full countdown below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/05/18:
8- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"
7- Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato "Not On You"
6- Bazzi "Mine"
5- Camila Cabello "Never Be The Same"
4- Lauv "Mine"
3- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"
2- Taylor Swift "Delicate"
1- Drake "Nice for What"