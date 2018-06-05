The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Nice For Them Votes! Right Drake?

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had Drake coming out on top! So who else joined him? See the full countdown below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/05/18:

8- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"

7- Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato "Not On You"

6- Bazzi "Mine"

5- Camila Cabello "Never Be The Same"

4- Lauv "Mine"

3- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"

2- Taylor Swift "Delicate"

1- Drake "Nice for What"