The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Normani and Khalid Do It Again

The B96 twitter was on fire tonight with votes for Normani and Khalid's "Love Lies"...so it's no surprise they were #1 on the Top 8 at 8!

So who else made the list?

Check it out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 09/12/18:

8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

7- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

6- Why Don't We "8 Lettters "

5- Selena Gomez "Back to You"

4- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

3- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

2- Drake "In My Feelings"

1- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"