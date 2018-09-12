The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Normani and Khalid Do It Again

So many votes for "Love Lies"! Who else made the cut? See the full countdown here!

September 12, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Khalid & Normani performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The B96 twitter was on fire tonight with votes for Normani and Khalid's "Love Lies"...so it's no surprise they were #1 on the Top 8 at 8!

So who else made the list?

Check it out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 09/12/18:

8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

7- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

6- Why Don't We "8 Lettters "

5- Selena Gomez "Back to You"

4- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

3- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

2- Drake "In My Feelings"

1- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"

