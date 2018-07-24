The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Normani and Khalid Love Lying on the Countdown!
Did "Love Lies" finally get enough votes to be #1? See here!
July 24, 2018
Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had the votes pouring in for Normani and Khalid! So did they finally make it to #1? Check out the full countdown below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/24/18:
8- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left to Cry"
7- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
6- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
5- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"
4- Post Malone "Better Now"
3- Lauv "I Like Me Better"
2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
1- Drake "In my feelings"