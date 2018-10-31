The B96 Top 8 at 8: Panic! At the Disco Hangin on Tight!
What songs are pushing Panic! almost off the countdown? See here!
October 31, 2018
Panic! At the Disco was at the top of the Top 8 at 8 earlier this week and tonight barely holding on! Who is bumping them closer to the edge? See the countdown below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 10/31/18
8- Panic! At the Disco “High Hopes”
7- Why Don’t We “8 Letters”
6- Ariana Grande “Breathin”
5- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”
4- Marshmello and Bastille “Happier”
3- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
2- Ariana Grande “God is a Woman”
1- Halsey “Without Me”