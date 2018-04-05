The B96 Top 8 at 8 : The Return of Post Malone!
Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 is already in weekend mode! P-A-R-T-Y
Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 had the return of Post Malone thanks to your votes! See who else joined him below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/05/18:
8- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”
7- Drake “God’s Plan”
6- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”
5- Marshmello and Anne Marie “Friends”
4- Taylor Swift “Delicate”
3- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
2- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”
1- Post Malone “Psycho”