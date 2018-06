New Music from Selena Gomez had votes pouring in...but was she #1? Find out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/07/18:

8- Bazzi "Mine"

7- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"

6- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"

5- Taylor Swift "Delicate"

4- Drake "Nice for What"

3- Dua Lipa "IDGAF"

2- Ariana "No Tears Left To Cry"

1- Selena Gomez "Back To You"