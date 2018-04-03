B96 Top 8 at 8 : Shawn Mendes Is Unstoppable

So many great songs to vote for…and you def came thru with your faves! Check out tonight’s countdown below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/03/18:

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton “Say Something”

6- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant To Be”

5- The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

4- Why Don’t We “Trust Fund Baby”

3- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”

2- NF “Let You Down”

1- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”