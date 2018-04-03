B96 Top 8 at 8 : Shawn Mendes Is Unstoppable
Camila, JT, NF and Shawn! Who got the Top Spot tonight?
April 3, 2018
So many great songs to vote for…and you def came thru with your faves! Check out tonight’s countdown below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/03/18:
8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
7- Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton “Say Something”
6- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant To Be”
5- The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
4- Why Don’t We “Trust Fund Baby”
3- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”
2- NF “Let You Down”
1- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”