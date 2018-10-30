The B96 Top 8 at 8: Welcome New Music from Post Malone
Posty joins tonight's countdown...but where? #1? See here!
October 30, 2018
Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had you voting in new music from Post Malone and Swae Lee! Are they the new #1?
Find out below:
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 10/30/18
8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"
7- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
6- Loud Luxury "Body"
5- NF "Lie"
4- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
2- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost In Japan"
1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"