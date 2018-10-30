The B96 Top 8 at 8: Welcome New Music from Post Malone

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had you voting in new music from Post Malone and Swae Lee! Are they the new #1?

Find out below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 10/30/18

8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

7- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

6- Loud Luxury "Body"

5- NF "Lie"

4- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

2- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost In Japan"

1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"