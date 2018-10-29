The B96 Top 8 at 8: We're seeing double Ariana Grandes!
Super Grande countdown? We'd say yes! See which 2 Ari songs you voted in!
October 29, 2018
Tonight's Top 8 at 8 was Super Grande...as in you voted 2 Ari songs in the countdown! See the full list below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 10/29/18
8- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
6- Bebe Rexha "I'm a Mess"
5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"
4- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
1- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"