The B96 Top 8 at 8: We're seeing double Ariana Grandes!

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 was Super Grande...as in you voted 2 Ari songs in the countdown! See the full list below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 10/29/18

8- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

7- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

6- Bebe Rexha "I'm a Mess"

5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

4- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

1- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"