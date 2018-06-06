The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Who's in Post Malone's Way to #1?

So many good songs tonight but only one winner! See who made it thanks to your votes! Was it Post Malone who's been fighting to get to the top?

Check it out:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 06/06/18:

8- Halsey and Big Sean "Alone"

7- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa "One Kiss"

6- Ariana Grande "No Tears Left To Cry"

5- Post Malone "Psycho"

4- Zayn "Let Me"

3- Taylor Swift "Delicate"

2- Big Boi "All Night"

1- Lauv "I Like Me Better"