BABY JONAS is coming!! Is this true?!

Holy Jonas is a baby is on the way?!

Just Jared is reporting that Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are expecting a baby!!

According to them, rumblings have been going on for a bit about Sophie always wearing big coats and clothes to 'hide the bump'.

This will be their first baby for the couple who married last year in May.

Oh my goodness! Now Valentina and Alena will have a baby cousin to play with!

While there is no official word from Camp Jonas, who wouldn't be excited for more Jonas'!?

In the meantime, if this IS true we are soooooooooooo excited for Joe and Sophie!