BABY NEWS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been on-and-off thru out the years...but clearly they are very on again...and expecting a baby!

While the 2 have yet to officially comment on when the baby is due, if they know the gender, etc., several sources are confirming the news according to Enews!

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

Zayn is quarantined with Gigi and her fam and celebrated her 25th birthday together a few days ago (pic above).

She doesn't look "with child" at all - but she is a super model.

If this news is true, this is going to be the most gorgeous baby to ever be birthed!

And talk about a baby boom right? What have ya'll been up to?! :p

Congrats to Zayn and Gigi on your baby news!