BABY NEWS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting!

April 28, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been on-and-off thru out the years...but clearly they are very on again...and expecting a baby!

While the 2 have yet to officially comment on when the baby is due, if they know the gender, etc., several sources are confirming the news according to Enews!

Zayn is quarantined with Gigi and her fam and celebrated her 25th birthday together a few days ago (pic above).

She doesn't look "with child" at all - but she is a super model.

If this news is true, this is going to be the most gorgeous baby to ever be birthed!

And talk about a baby boom right? What have ya'll been up to?! :p

Congrats to Zayn and Gigi on your baby news!

